Rob Carrick

The Globe and Mail

Good money has been made by investing in the main Canadian stock market index – close to 7.5 per cent annually on average for the past 30 years.

But the S&P/TSX composite index is definitely flawed. It’s our very own index and totally reflective of corporate Canada. But that means it’s poorly diversified – there’s a 34 per cent weighting in financials like banks, and another third covered off by resource stocks. Tech is barely 3.5 per cent, and health care is a laughable 0.7 per cent. If you’re looking for a more diversified investing experience, take a look at these six index busters.

Follow Rob Carrick on Twitter: @rcarrick

 

