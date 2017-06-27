Good money has been made by investing in the main Canadian stock market index – close to 7.5 per cent annually on average for the past 30 years.
But the S&P/TSX composite index is definitely flawed. It’s our very own index and totally reflective of corporate Canada. But that means it’s poorly diversified – there’s a 34 per cent weighting in financials like banks, and another third covered off by resource stocks. Tech is barely 3.5 per cent, and health care is a laughable 0.7 per cent. If you’re looking for a more diversified investing experience, take a look at these six index busters.Report Typo/Error
Follow @rcarrickon Twitter:
- S&P/TSX Composite15,306.56-9.46(-0.06%)
- BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF$29.85-0.06(-0.20%)
- First Asset Morningstar Natl Bank Quebec Index ETF$18.97-0.01(-0.05%)
- PowerShares S&P/TSX Comp Low Volatility Idx ETF$28.48-0.02(-0.07%)
- Updated June 27 11:30 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.