Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The new big winners and losers among Home Capital investors Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

When Warren Buffett makes a move, investors tend to follow.

This is certainly true on Thursday, after Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a $400-million position in Home Capital Group Inc., supplying a big shot of confidence in the Canadian mortgage lender.

Less than two months ago, Home Capital announced that it needed emergency funding to offset fleeing deposits. Its share price plunged 65 per cent on the news in late April, raising troubling questions about the health of Canada’s housing market and other lenders.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Are Canadians too hot for dividend stocks? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories