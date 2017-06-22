When Warren Buffett makes a move, investors tend to follow.

This is certainly true on Thursday, after Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a $400-million position in Home Capital Group Inc., supplying a big shot of confidence in the Canadian mortgage lender.

Less than two months ago, Home Capital announced that it needed emergency funding to offset fleeing deposits. Its share price plunged 65 per cent on the news in late April, raising troubling questions about the health of Canada’s housing market and other lenders.

Report Typo/Error