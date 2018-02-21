Here’s the data point all investors should be watching on Thursday

No single economic data point represents sufficient reason for investors to make big changes to their portfolios, but Thursday's report on Canadian retail sales comes as close as anything we've seen in a long while.

Not only are consumption levels vital to growth in a modern services-oriented economy, but a weak number from Statistics Canada might also reflect a cooling of the domestic real estate market that has enriched so many Canadians (and frustrated many others).

The first chart below highlights the extent to which recent economic data have been reported well below economists' expectations. The Citi Economic Surprise Index for Canada measures actual data to consensus economist forecasts. In a hypothetical world where consensus estimates were exactly correct for all important reports, the Citi Surprise Index would be zero. When data come in below forecasts, the line on the chart moves lower.

It is entirely normal for the Surprise Index to fluctuate as economists' estimates are recalibrated for real results, but still, the drop over the past two weeks is particularly steep and indicates consistent and significant growth shortfalls.

This week's report on month-over-month wholesale trade sales for December contributed to the falling Surprise Index. Expected to show a gain of 0.4 per cent, the actual number showed a decline of 0.5 per cent.

"December is off to a rough start indeed … even if wholesaling doesn't get the fanfare that manufacturing or retail [data] do, it's still an important component of monthly GDP," CIBC economist Nick Exarhos wrote. "Personal and household goods reported the largest decline (minus 3.3 per cent), a negative signpost for the upcoming retail report."

The consensus estimate for month-over-month December retail sales is expected to come in flat, an already meagre forecast. A miss, data below these low expectations, would push the Surprise Index lower and reduce gross domestic product growth potential for the remainder of the year.

The second chart compares the year-over-year growth in Canadian housing prices and retail spending. The lines on the chart should move roughly together – both data series are a function of income growth and credit availability to some extent – but there's no reason to expect an extremely high correlation over any specific time frame.

The chart is, in my opinion, an important indicator of overall consumer financial health. Canada's notoriously high levels of household debt – most of it mortgages – will cost increasingly more to service as interest rates climb. Because monthly mortgage payments are not optional and a percentage of retail spending is, I expect that financial stress for Canadians will be apparent in weaker retail sales before housing prices decline.

Again, no single economic data point should cause panic in investors. The numbers are volatile and, at the very least, three- or six-month moving averages should be used to identify changes in trend. Investors should be aware, however, that another disappointment in retail-sales results is a warning sign for both the domestic economy and the housing market.

Scott Barlow, Globe Investor's in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market.