David Berman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The crisis at Home Capital Group Inc. has affected other Canadian lenders in at least one way: Some smaller banks are offering higher rates on deposits, which could weigh on the banks’ profits as they prepare to report their second-quarter results this week.

For investors who thrive on uncertainty, though, this Home Capital spectre offers a good reason to give some of the less obvious names in the financial sector a closer look than they might usually demand.

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 

