How a quiet income stock became a tasty treat for growth investors

It isn't often that I recommend a stock as an income investment, only to see its share price skyrocket.

After all, income stocks are supposed to be boring but efficient. They aren't expected to be big winners from a capital gains perspective, nor is that the reason for investing in them. All we are looking for is price stability and steady, gradually increasing income.

But every once in a while a stock such as Richmond, B.C.-based Premium Brands Holdings Corp. comes along. I originally recommended it in The Income Investor newsletter in July, 2013, when it was trading in Toronto at $19.49. It was paying an annual dividend of $1.25, for a yield of 6.4 per cent. At the time, I described the stock as being suitable for investors who wanted above-average yield plus capital gains potential and who are willing to assume some risk.

The capital gains side of the ledger has performed admirably. The income side, well, not so much.

Premium Brands began 2017 trading at $66.17. It closed on Thursday at $106.66. We received three dividends totalling $1.26 a share for a total return year-to-date of just more than 59 per cent.

What's happened to drive the share price so high? Starbucks, that's what.

Premium Brands owns a number of food manufacturing and distribution businesses across the United States and Canada. They include Harvest Meats, Grimm's Fine Foods, Gourmet Chef, Island City Baking, Diana's Seafood and more.

The business was expanding at a slow but steady rate until the company did a deal with Starbucks to provide breakfast sandwiches to complement the coffee and sweets the company is famous for. Sandwich sales took off. Premium Brands opened a new plant in Columbus, Ohio, in 2014 to meet the growing demand, but that couldn't keep up with the orders. So earlier this year, the company opened another one, a 212,000-square-foot facility in Phoenix. It started with two production lines, but that number is expected to increase to 10 by year-end.

The result is that revenue and profit have been expanding at a blistering rate and the stock has followed suit. Third-quarter results announced last week showed record third-quarter revenue of $557.6-million, up 15.9 per cent from the same period in 2016. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $23.3-million (78 cents a share) compared with $21.4-million (73 cents) in 2016. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, adjusted earnings were $66.8-million ($2.25 a share), up from $50.2-million ($1.76) last year.

The results would have been even better had it not been for what chief executive George Paleologou called "transitory" factors, including delays in the launch of several major sales initiatives. One of them was a lead order for the new Phoenix sandwich facility that did not start shipping until the end of the quarter.

"Our top line was also impacted by unusually poor weather in Ontario and Quebec that resulted in a significant decline in sales of grilling and other outdoor activity-related protein products such as burgers, skewers, premium sausages and steaks," he said.

The company completed three acquisitions during the quarter. First to be announced was a deal for Seattle-based Partners, a leading manufacturer of artisan crackers. The other two acquisitions were Ontario-based businesses: Leadbetter Foods, a manufacturer of specialty fresh and processed protein products, and Skilcor Food Products, a manufacturer of cooked protein products.

(The spree continues: On Wednesday, the company announced the completion of two more U.S. acquisitions – Minnesota-based Buddy's Kitchen Inc. and Raybern Foods of San Ramon, Calif. – and an investment in a third, Shaw Bakers of South San Francisco.)

The dividend increased 10.5 per cent at the start of this year, but with the share price shooting up so fast the yield has slipped back to a paltry 1.6 per cent. That makes the stock much less attractive to income investors, although there may be more capital gains potential.

Disclosure: I own shares in Premium Brands.