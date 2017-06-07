A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Academic economist-turned-pundit Noah Smith explores whether the proliferation of ETFs could eventually have disastrous effects similar to mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis,

“A recent study by finance researchers Doron Israeli, Charles Lee and Suhas Sridharan found that being included in an ETF often makes an asset less liquid, and reduces the correlation between its price and its fundamental value. That implies that ETFs make the market more careless -- just as securitization lulled lenders into ignoring the quality of individual mortgages, ETFs might be causing investors to ignore the fundamentals of individual assets. Other academics have focused on the ways passive investing might stifle industry competition.”

