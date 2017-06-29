A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The Financial Times reports that Canadian oil production plans are thwarting OPEC’s strategy,

"Canada, home of the world’s third-largest oil reserves, might have seen producers slash capital spending during the three-year-old oil decline, but earlier investments in the country are set to keep pushing output higher for at least the next 18 months. A forecast released this month by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers sees the country’s output increasing by 270,000 barrels a day in 2017 and another 320,000 b/d next year.”

Report Typo/Error