Investors betting on Canadian energy stocks have more to worry about than the price of crude oil: The oil patch is saturated with new shares, thanks to surging deal activity, at a time when stock prices are hardly cheap.

According to Ian de Verteuil, head of portfolio strategy, quantitative and technical analysis at CIBC World Markets, this combination “means there could be high downside risk in these stocks if oil prices weaken.”

