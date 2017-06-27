The Perfectly Diversified Portfolio, first presented in April of 2017 , has been rebranded the Passive Plus Portfolio. More importantly, the performance profile, clearly a far more important issue than what we’re going to call it, remains as strong and stable as intended.

The new moniker underscores the index-based investment strategy for the majority of portfolio, and the “plus” highlights the attempt to boost returns with the secular growth stories of health care and dividend growth stocks, and also the higher growth possibilities in global smaller company stocks.

