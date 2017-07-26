Be careful how you gauge the returns of your bond ETFs as interest rates rise – you don’t want to scare yourself.

Let’s take the popular iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF (CBO) as an example. This $1.8-billion fund is a practical way to add well-diversified exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds to a portfolio. Top holdings include bonds issued by Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Hydro One and Manulife Financial. CBO is a defensive play in a rising rate world because it focuses on short-term bonds.

