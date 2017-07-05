A stock-market crash is inevitable. That’s the way the world works.
Whether you first learned this lesson during Black Monday of 1987, or the dot-com crash of 2000, or the financial crisis of 2008, the principle remains the same. Consider it a law of capitalism: From time to time, the value of stocks will come crashing down, wiping out 20 per cent to 50 per cent of the value of your holdings.
|Two bad bears
|S&P 500
|Foreign stocks
|10Y U.S. bonds
|30Y U.S. bonds
|T-Bills
|Commodities
|REITs
|Gold
|Aug. 2000 - Feb. 2003
|-42.52%
|-42.46%
|29.58%
|29.99%
|7.31%
|16.16%
|28.32%
|27.55%
|Oct. 2007 - Feb. 2009
|-50.95%
|-56.40%
|18.17%
|25.38%
|1.84%
|-53.40%
|-63.19%
|18.64%
Source: Meb Faber Research
Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan
- S&P 500 INDEX2,432.54+3.53(+0.15%)
- Updated July 5 4:39 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.