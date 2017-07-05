A stock-market crash is inevitable. That’s the way the world works.
Whether you first learned this lesson during Black Monday of 1987, or the dot-com crash of 2000, or the financial crisis of 2008, the principle remains the same. Consider it a law of capitalism: From time to time, the value of stocks will come crashing down, wiping out 20 per cent to 50 per cent of the value of your holdings.
