With Canada Day looming on the horizon, it may seem patriotic as well as profitable to load up on Hudson’s Bay Co. stock, especially after its big jump on Monday.

But more thoughtful investors may want to take their Canadiana in measured doses. According to one experienced observer, betting on the retailer’s stock is a bit like hauling a big fish into your canoe while it is still alive and flopping, then trying to grab it with your bare hands.