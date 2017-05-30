A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The Of Dollars and Data blog highlights an important issue and some pending big decisions for aging investors,

“When using a lump sum (i.e. investing money without adding or subtracting additional funds), the order of your returns do not matter. If you don’t believe me, spend a minute trying to prove how 3 * 2 * 1 is not equal to 1 * 2 * 3. Now, what happens if you add money to your invested funds over time? Is there a difference between +10%, +25%, -10%, -25% and -25%, -10%, +10%, +25%? Yes. When you are adding money over time it is best to have the higher returns at the end, not the beginning, of your investment life.”

