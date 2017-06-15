Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Humans today are ‘the equivalent of working horses of late 19th century’ Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

In possibly the most dystopian analyst research report ever written … ,

“Technology is creating a world of almost no scarcity, unlimited scalability and where value of conventional labour inputs is rapidly eroding. Essentially, AI is replacing IQ while automation and robotics are replacing ‘muscle power’… humans today, are the equivalent of extinct working horses of late 19th – early 20th centuries.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular