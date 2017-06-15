A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

In possibly the most dystopian analyst research report ever written … ,

“Technology is creating a world of almost no scarcity, unlimited scalability and where value of conventional labour inputs is rapidly eroding. Essentially, AI is replacing IQ while automation and robotics are replacing ‘muscle power’… humans today, are the equivalent of extinct working horses of late 19th – early 20th centuries.”

Report Typo/Error