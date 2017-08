Air Canada has been delivering a lot of surprises this year: It bumped a 10-year-old boy from a flight to Costa Rica during March Break, and in July a plane nearly landed on idling jets in San Francisco.

The airline has been surprising investors as well – but in a good way.

Earlier this month, its second-quarter profit sailed past analysts’ expectations, sending the shares on a 10-per-cent one-day rally that kept going. The share price is now up 70 per cent this year, which raises a question: Are investors starting to think differently about this notoriously volatile sector?