Improved financial literacy is waking people up to the fact that mutual funds are a comparatively expensive way to invest.

But anti-mutual fund sentiment is starting to go too far. On my Twitter feed last week, someone asked me why I am not “screaming from the rooftops” that mutual funds are a “sucker bet.” Many funds are just that. I can’t argue. But there are too many good fund products out there to make such generalizations accurate. You can be sensible, successful investor using mutual funds, just as you can be with exchange-traded funds and individual stocks.

