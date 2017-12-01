Insider buying suggests Martinrea International may offer both growth and value

Our INK Edge V.I.P. process ranks a stock based on value, insider commitment, and price momentum which is our proxy for growth.

In terms of value, Martinrea International Inc. ranks well on metrics such as price-to-earnings. Meanwhile, the stock has momentum, up about 50 per cent since being featured here on March 11.

Finally, we use insider commitment to validate value and growth rankings. On that front, we get a thumbs up as five insiders have spent $215,009 in total buying shares in the market over the past 6 months.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.