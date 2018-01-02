Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The article features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put greater weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T)

On Dec. 22, Michael Culbert, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of $3.595, initiating a portfolio position.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

On Dec. 28, the President and Chief Executive Officer Grant Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $8.8864, lifting his portfolio's holdings to 1,967,024 shares.

=====

The following two companies have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

Several senior management executives have been active sellers in the market.

On Dec. 19, the President and Chief Executive Officer Mario Plourde exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (37,582) at an average price per share of $14.06, leaving 126,179 shares in his account.

On Dec. 19, the company's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Robert Hall exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (25,275) at an average price per share of $14.00 with 105,572 shares remaining in his account.

On Dec. 20, Léon Marineau, Vice-President – Environment, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (7,268) at an average price per share of $14.26, after which his portfolio balance was 16,460 shares.

Over two trading sessions, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20, Luc Langevin, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Specialty Products Group, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (a total of 25,869). His remaining portfolio balance was 36,722 shares.

First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR-T)

On Dec. 11, Jodi Shpigel, Senior Vice-President – Development, exercised her options, receiving 49,416 shares. Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, she sold 55,605 shares in the public market at an average price per share of approximately $20.77. Her remaining portfolio balance stood at 10,483 shares.

