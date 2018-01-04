Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The article features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T)

On Dec. 22, three insiders were accumulating shares in the public market.

Murray Edwards, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, bought 7,132,707 shares at an average price per share of $2.25 for his personal account, lifting the portfolio's balance to 42,069,006 shares. In a separate account for which he has indirect ownership (Edco Capital Corp.), he purchased 362,936 shares, increasing this portfolio's position to 2,177,617 shares.

Lead Director Larry Moeller purchased 502,109 shares in his personal account at an average cost per share of $2.25, increasing his portfolio's position to 3,012,663 shares. In addition, that day, he acquired a total of 113,085 shares for two other accounts in which he has indirect ownership.

Laurie Pare, who also sits on the board of directors, bought 6,470 shares at an average price per share of $2.25, boosting his account's holdings to 38,824 shares.

Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T)

On Dec. 21, Robert Gemmell, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 4,000 shares at an average price per share of $64.37, increasing his account's holdings to 15,427 shares.

The following two companies have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

During two trading sessions, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Hannasch sold a total of 148,000 shares at an average price per share of over $65, reducing his account's holdings to 292,600 shares.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)

On Dec. 21, Todd Anthony, Vice-President – Corporate Development, sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of $9.82, cutting his portfolio's position in half to a remaining balance of 15,000 shares.

