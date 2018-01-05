Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The article features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Today's report features four companies that have had recent insider selling activity.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T)

On Dec. 20, two management executives exercised their options and sold the corresponding number of shares.

President and Chief Executive Officer Yvon Charest sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $60, leaving 126,027 shares in his account.

Guy Daneau, Senior Vice-President of Information Systems, sold 7,500 shares, eliminating the portfolio's position.

George Weston Ltd. (WN-T)

On Dec. 22, former President and Chief Executive Officer Pavi Binning exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares 149,608 shares at an average price per share of $109.08, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 48,661 shares.

On Dec. 21, the President and Chief Financial Officer Richard Dufresne divested 8,825 shares at an average price per share of $109, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ-T)

On Dec. 21, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (19,900) at an average price per share of $11.64. The previous day, he exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (66,600). After these transactions, his account held 410,636 shares.

Between Dec. 21 and Dec. 29, Chief Financial Officer Denis Pétrin exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (16,300). His remaining portfolio balance stood at 63,227 shares.

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE-T)

On Dec. 21, Scott Lamacraft, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, sold 400,000 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership, eliminating the portfolio's position.

