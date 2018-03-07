Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three companies that have had insider buying activity.

High Liner Foods Inc. (HLF-T)

The share price has been sliding lower with two Directors stepping into the market and accumulating shares.

Between Feb. 27 and March 2, Rob Dexter acquired 20,000 shares, lifting his account's holdings to 459,116 shares.

On March 1, Frank van Schaayk accumulated 4,500 shares at an average price per share of $10.98, taking his portfolio's holdings up to 9,800 shares.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T)

On March 1, Jean Raby, who sits on the board of directors, accumulated 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $55.88, doubling his portfolio's position to 2,000 shares.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On March 2, Chief Business Officer Tino DiManno purchased 1,545 shares at an average price of $32.3455. On Feb. 27, he bought 1,552 shares at an average cost per share of $32.20. After these transactions, he held 21,945 shares in the account.

The following security has had mixed trading with both selling and buying activity reported by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)

Chief People and Information Officer Heitor Goncalves continues to exercise his options and divest shares in the market. On March 1, he exercised his options, receiving 84,130 shares, and sold 38,387 shares at an average price per share of US$59.26, leaving 385,171 shares in his account. Between Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, he exercised his options, receiving a total of 582,274 shares, and sold 263,955 shares.

In a previous issue, we reported that Alex Macedo, President, North America for the Burger King brand, exercised his options, receiving 119,905 shares, and divested 51,870 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$59.31 on Feb. 20.

On Feb. 14, Director Ali Hedayat acquired 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $72.86, raising his portfolio's holdings to 35,000 shares.

