Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a company that has had insider buying activity.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On March 2, the company's Chief Operating Officer Scott Murray bought 4,000 shares at a price per share of US$25.15, increasing his portfolio's position to 24,312 shares.

In a previous issue, we reported that the Chief Business Officer Tino DiManno purchased 1,545 shares at a price per share of $32.3455 on March 2. On Feb. 27, he bought 1,552 shares at a cost per share of $32.20. After these transactions, he held 21,945 shares in his account.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI-T)

On Feb. 26, Rory McAlpine, Senior Vice-President – Government and Industry Relations, exercised his options, receiving 9,700 shares. On March 6, he divested 9,700 shares at a price of $32.43 per share with 26,351 shares remaining in his portfolio.

In a relatively small transaction, the company's Chief Operating Officer Gary Maksymetz exercised his options on March 6, receiving 500 shares. The previous day, he sold 500 shares at a price per share of $32.27. His remaining portfolio balance after these transactions stood at 110,209 shares.

Open Text Corp. (OTEX-T)

On March 8, the company's Chief Information Officer John Jamieson exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (25,322), leaving 5,944 shares in his portfolio.

The current Chief Financial Officer John Doolittle will be retired from his post in April, replaced by Madhu Ranganathan, who will join the company next month. Mr. Doolittle has been exercising his options and divesting shares. On March 6 and March 7, he sold a total of 25,000 shares with 19,861 shares remaining in his portfolio. He still holds a significant amount of options.

On March 6, Gary Weiss, Senior Vice-President and General Manager for the Discover and Analytics business unit, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (8,732) with 18,602 shares left in his portfolio.

In February, the Chief Executive Officer Mark Barrenechea exercised his options and rights and sold 460,300 shares in the market, reducing his portfolio's holdings to 728,966 shares.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

Between March 8 and March 14, co-founder and co-Chair Stephen Gunn sold a total of 170,800 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Gunnbar Inc.), reducing the account's holdings to 270,305 shares.

On March 6, co-founder and co-Chair Christine Magee sold 150,000 shares at a price of $35.75 per share, leaving 293,198 shares in her portfolio.

The following security has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN-T)

On March 8 and March 9, Danny Kissoon, Senior Vice-President of Operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of units (60,000), leaving 50,087 units in his account.

Last month, we reported that the Chief Financial Officer Qi Tang purchased a total of 10,000 units, initiating positions for two accounts on Feb. 20. She acquired 4,500 units at a cost per unit of $23.79 for an account in which she has control or direction over, and bought 5,500 units a price per unit of $23.80 for an account in which she has indirect ownership.

