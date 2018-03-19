Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T)

On March 14, David Spyker, Vice-President of Production, bought 4,750 shares at a price per share of approximately $12.47, initiating a portfolio position.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On March 14, Dennis Houston, who was appointed to the company's board of directors in January, purchased 5,000 shares at a price of US$32.47 per share, boosting his portfolio's holdings to 10,600 shares.

Last month, we reported that Dominic D'Alessandro, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 30,000 shares at a price per share of $42.20 on Feb. 14, increasing his portfolio's position to 70,000 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T)

On March 13, Paul Goguen, Senior Vice-President and General Manager at ATCO Electric Ltd. (Canadian Utilities Ltd. is an ATCO company), exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (4,000), which left 13,174 shares in his account.

On March 12, Settimio Policicchio, Managing Director- Customer Services, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (4,000), after which his account held 23,254 shares.

On March 9, President and Chief Strategy Officer Siegfried Kiefer exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,000) at a price of $34 per share with 19,987 shares remaining in his portfolio.

The following security has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Atco Ltd. (ACO-X-T)

On March 12, President and Chief Strategy Officer Siegfried Kiefer exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,000) at a price of $42.10 per share, leaving 16,470 shares in his account.

On March 6, Chair and Chief Executive Officer Nancy Southern exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (100,000) leaving an account balance of 120,602 shares. That same day, she purchased 12,100 shares at a price per share of $42.1785 for an account in which she has indirect ownership (spousal trust), increasing the account's holdings to 26,089,736 shares.

