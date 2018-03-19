Tuesday's Insider Report: BMO executives selling shares

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T)

Earlier this month, two insiders initiated portfolio positions.

On March 6, Doug Haugh, President – Parkland USA, purchased 11,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $23.29.

On March 5, Steven Richardson, who sits on the board of directors, accumulated 1,500 shares at a price of $29.98 per share.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG-T)

On March 7, Director Mary-Jo Case bought 14,730 shares at a price of $6.11 per share, initiating a portfolio position.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

=====

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)

On March 14, Joanna Rotenberg, Group Head of BMO Wealth Management, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (9,637) at a price of $98.28 per share, eliminating her portfolio's position.

In a previous issue, we reported that the company's Chief Financial Officer Thomas Flynn exercised his options and sold the corresponding share count (24,671) at a price of $96.54 per share on March 6, leaving 4,955 shares in his account. In addition, between March 2 and March 5, Mr. Flynn exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (a total of 43,000) at an average price per share of approximately $96.03.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)

Story continues below advertisement

On March 9, Maureen Kelly, Vice-President of Information Systems, sold 19,900 shares at an average price per share above $30, reducing her holdings in this account to 51,979 shares.

Follow me on Twitter at @jennifer_dowty to receive links to all my insider reports