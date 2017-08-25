Today we look at INK Canadian Insider Index member Goeasy Ltd. which operates easyhome and easyfinancial. Easyhome leases furniture, appliances and electronics to Canadians, while easyfinancial provides consumer instalment loans. The stock is up about 25 per cent over the past year. However, Goeasy has sagged over the past three months in wake of the Home Capital Group sell-off. Insiders have been buying on weakness. Over the past 90 days, four officers and directors have spent $481,116 acquiring shares through a combination of public market purchases and options exercises (not shown).

