North American growth stocks have been feeling an early summer heat, with many selling off as investors switch into value names. In Canada, we see that small-cap growth stock People Corp. has taken a fainting spell, dropping 10 per cent from its 52-week high of $6.10 set on June 5. On June 28, as the stock tested correction territory, one officer bought and a director who was selling earlier has also bought, altogether spending $202,775 picking up shares in the public market.Report Typo/Error
