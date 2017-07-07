Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

North American growth stocks have been feeling an early summer heat, with many selling off as investors switch into value names. In Canada, we see that small-cap growth stock People Corp. has taken a fainting spell, dropping 10 per cent from its 52-week high of $6.10 set on June 5. On June 28, as the stock tested correction territory, one officer bought and a director who was selling earlier has also bought, altogether spending $202,775 picking up shares in the public market.

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

 
