Insiders buy as Western Energy Services enters a growth phase

TED DIXON
Today we look at a contrarian situation that may be moving into a growth opportunity. Western Energy Services Corp. shares are down about 50 per cent over the past year. However, the stock is recently on the mend, up about 20 per cent over the past three months. Insider buying during the rally suggests the stock is into a growth phase. This month, board chairman Ronald Mathison acquired 3,158,800 shares in the public market at $1.32. Last month, chief executive Alexander MacAusland acquired 71,931 shares at an average price of $1.04.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

