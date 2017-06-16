Mogo Finance Technology Inc. is focused on digital products, including credit-score monitoring and loans. The share price took a hefty tumble following its $10 IPO on June 25, 2015, setting an all-time low of $1.10 on Oct. 12, 2016. The stock has been making a comeback and five insiders have spent a total of $5.3-million picking up shares in the public market over the past three months (only officer and directors show on chart). Most recently, the chief financial officer bought 10,000 shares on June 14.Report Typo/Error
Follow @TedDixonon Twitter:
- Mogo Finance Technology Inc$3.93+0.01(+0.26%)
- Updated June 16 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.