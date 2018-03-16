Insiders buying as ECN Capital bets on the Trump economy

Over the past three months, business finance firm ECN Capital Corp. shares are down about 4 per cent. However, insiders, including chief executive officer Steven Hudson, have been buying. Together they have spent about $6-million picking up shares in the public market over the period. The buying comes on the back of a business plan pivot toward the United States. In December, the company bought U.S. manufactured-housing finance company Triad Financial. Earlier in September, it bought Service Finance Holdings, which focuses on financing home improvement projects in the United States.

