Inter Pipeline Ltd. stock has dropped about 5 per cent over the past three months. In contrarian fashion, insiders spent $792,312 picking up shares in the public market over the period. Most recently, on May 17, vice-president of oil sands pipeline development Cory Neufeld bought 2,000 shares at an average price of $26.60. Inter Pipeline appears part of a broader insider move to hedge their bets with defensive interest-sensitive stocks. For example, in the semi-annual spring rebalancing of the INK Canadian Insider Index, the allocation to utilities rose to 4 per cent from 0 per cent.

Follow Ted Dixon, CFA on Twitter: @TedDixon

 

