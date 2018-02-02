 Skip to main content

Insiders buying as LNG-focused Pieridae Energy rallies

TED DIXON
Special to The Globe and Mail
Pieridae Energy Ltd. is developing the Goldboro LNG facility in Nova Scotia, which will be equipped to handle LNG carriers of up to 250,000 cubic metres. It also has exploration work under way at its majority interest Bourque property in Quebec targeting natural gas, condensates and oil. It caught our eye that three insiders have spent a total of $92,105 picking up shares in the public market as the stock rallied 28.0 per cent over the past month. The 18,400 shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

