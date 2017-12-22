Insiders have been net buyers at Canaccord Genuity Group

Today, we look at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., which has a positive INK Edge outlook but may be vulnerable to investor selling to book tax losses. It has caught our attention because the stock is off about 17 per cent from its 52-week high set on July 12. However, over the past 90 days, insiders, including the chairman and the CEO, are net buyers of $1,075,950 worth of stock. Given the company's exposure to corporate underwriting and wealth management, the stock could benefit from a strong global growth environment.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.