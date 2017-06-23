NYX Gaming Group provides digital gambling software and services. On June 2, the company announced an arrangement with Malta-based Aspire Global to offer a portfolio of more than 1,000 games to British and Danish players. Following the news on June 12, the company’s executive vice-president of sports betting bought 145,162 common shares at $1.17. Over the past 90 days, insiders, including the chief executive and chief financial officers, have spent $403,575 accumulating stock in the market.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.Report Typo/Error
