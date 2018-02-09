Insiders sell after Open Text reports results

Open Text Corp. stock set an all-time intraday high on Feb. 1 of $49.49 on the back of fiscal second-quarter results reported on Jan. 31. The company reported earnings per share of 32 US cents up from 18 US cents in the comparable period a year ago. However, insiders have been selling the news. Four insiders have sold almost $14-million worth of stock in the public market following the release of Q2 results. The most recent sale took place on Feb. 6 when John Doolittle, the company's chief financial officer, sold 25,000 shares after exercising options.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.



Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

