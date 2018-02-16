Insiders send a contrarian buying signal at Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. was formed from the merger of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. The stock is down more than 15 per cent since it began trading on Jan. 2. Nevertheless, the stock has signs of a classic contrarian situation as insiders, including chairman Jochen Tilk and chief executive officer Charles Magro, have spent more than $4.3-million picking up shares in the public market following the announcement of fourth-quarter results on Feb. 5. At the time, management said they had seen firmer nitrogen prices recently and expected robust potash demand this year.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.