A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Science Alert reports that Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (or CRISPR) – a technology that can change the human genome – may not be as accurate as previously thought. I suspect this is a temporary problem that can be addressed. It’s also a reminder that one of the most important revolutions in human history is not an issue for future generations, but is happening now.

Report Typo/Error