Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Investment advisers regaining confidence in Home Capital savings products Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Clare O’Hara - WEALTH MANAGEMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

As Warren Buffett swoops in to save the day for Home Capital Inc., a surge of renewed confidence has been restored throughout the investment community.

Earlier this year, Home Capital was seen as an attractive mortgage lender that was able to offer better-than-average interest rates for both high-interest savings accounts (HISAs) and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). But after regulatory concerns surfaced within their mortgage business, brokers at other financial institutions grew wary and a flood of investment dollars was immediately pulled from the company’s HISAs.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Clare O’Hara on Twitter: @oharaclare

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Are Canadians too hot for dividend stocks? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories