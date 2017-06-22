As Warren Buffett swoops in to save the day for Home Capital Inc., a surge of renewed confidence has been restored throughout the investment community.

Earlier this year, Home Capital was seen as an attractive mortgage lender that was able to offer better-than-average interest rates for both high-interest savings accounts (HISAs) and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). But after regulatory concerns surfaced within their mortgage business, brokers at other financial institutions grew wary and a flood of investment dollars was immediately pulled from the company’s HISAs.

