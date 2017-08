The buy high, sell low brigade was out in full force last month in the ETF world.

Buy high: Investors increased flows into international equity funds by 4.4 per cent through the month of July, the biggest increase for any major asset class tracked by National Bank Financial. The appeal is obvious – the MSCI EAFE Index surged almost 10.6 per cent for the six months to June 30 in Canadian dollars, and the annualized three-year gain was 8.6 per cent.

Report Typo/Error