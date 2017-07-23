Follow @dberman_ROBon Twitter:
- Canadian National Railway Co$102.86-0.36(-0.35%)
- WestJet Airlines Ltd$24.56-0.72(-2.85%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$20.29-0.26(-1.27%)
- Loblaw Companies Ltd$71.35-0.37(-0.52%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$38.42-0.40(-1.03%)
- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd$563.00-10.47(-1.83%)
- Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc$22.56-0.14(-0.62%)
- Bombardier Inc$2.35-0.04(-1.67%)
- Fortis Inc$44.80+0.11(+0.25%)
- TransCanada Corp$64.52-0.06(-0.09%)
- Updated July 21 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.