The IPO seemed perfectly timed, the investment thesis so compelling: CPI Card Group Inc., already the top U.S. maker of credit cards, would ride the wave of new EMV “chip” cards to higher sales and profits. Analysts predicted a tidy gain over the $10 (U.S.) initial price.

Instead, this stock has been a disaster for public investors and its Canadian sponsors, who have taken a 90-per-cent cut from its IPO price in the fall of 2015. Earnings misses and guidance cuts, first in 2016 and again earlier this month, have shattered investor confidence. The dividend is gone. The debt raters have cut their view on CPI Card Group’s creditworthiness, with the company unable to access the full amount of its credit line.