Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Is it too late to profit from the superstar FAANG stocks? History holds some surprises Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

There’s a word for those people who loaded up on today’s hottest technology stocks a few years ago. That word is “rich.”

Facebook Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc. (parent of Google) have powered Wall Street to fresh highs and for good reason. Many of the so-called FAANG stocks benefit from business models that look perfectly attuned to today’s digital economy.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories