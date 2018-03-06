Is the Canadian economy really ‘past the point of no return’?

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Not to bother readers with my problems, but an extremely bearish research report on the outlook for the Canadian economy presents a dilemma.

Macquarie's David Doyle published Past the Point of No Return this week, which included the following,

"It is difficult to imagine a more challenging environment for the domestic Canadian economy. Our 'sharp slowing' thesis played out in 2H17 with real GDP moderating to a 1.6-per-cent pace, from 4.2 per cent in 1H7. We expect growth to slow further still to 1.4 per cent in 2018 (consensus 2.0 per cent) (4Q on 4Q). Housing headwinds have intensified, structural challenges have become more severe, and exports and business investment continue to struggle."

I certainly share Mr. Doyle's concerns about housing market-related headwinds but the economist has also been bearish for a while during a period of decent growth. This is not to say he's wrong, but it's also the case that economists from Bank of Montreal and CIBC have far more sanguine views.

I could use "Canadian economy is 'Past the Point of No Return''' which, by presenting the conclusions as fact would generate more web traffic here, but it seems a manipulative use of what is, so far, an outlier perspective.

Goldman Sachs has published an extended list of stocks which they believe represent high quality and sustainable profit growth,

Morgan Stanley analysts provided a helpful summary on how investors can tell the difference between a bull market correction and the start of a bear market,

"The lead-up to equity bull corrections tends to see an orderly risk-on environment – US stocks lead, credit spreads tighten, yields rise slowly and USD strengthens against EMFX. Drawdowns of 5 per cent or more over one month tend to point to a bull correction rather than a bear market… Run-ups to bear markets see exuberance – equities can rally by 20-per-cent-plusin the final 12 months of a bull market. EM outperforms, US 10-year yields rise 110bp on average, EMFX strengthens materially, credit spreads widen and crude peaks before equities make their final cycle high."

Today's trade and tariff links,

