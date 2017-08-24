Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Is the oil glut finally ending? Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

The U.S. Department of Energy provided good news for investors in the energy sector Wednesday with its weekly report on crude inventories. The data indicated the lowest storage levels in 19 months. That length of time is the key for me, because it indicates declining year-over-year inventory levels and provides a sign that the glut in North American oil supply is, at long last, burning off despite rising shale production. Importantly, gasoline inventories were also reported at lower levels than expected.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Carrick Talks Money: Is Canada returning to an 'inflation nation'? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories