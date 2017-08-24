A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

The U.S. Department of Energy provided good news for investors in the energy sector Wednesday with its weekly report on crude inventories. The data indicated the lowest storage levels in 19 months. That length of time is the key for me, because it indicates declining year-over-year inventory levels and provides a sign that the glut in North American oil supply is, at long last, burning off despite rising shale production. Importantly, gasoline inventories were also reported at lower levels than expected.

