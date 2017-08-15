A mom writes to say he’s worried about her adult daughter’s precarious financial position.

The daughter lives in Toronto and is barely able to save because of her high rent and other basic living costs – nothing extravagant. What savings she does have is an investment is an investment made through an online broker in the iShares S&P 500 Index ETF, a U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund with the ticker symbol IVV.

Report Typo/Error