The Dow Jones industrial average touched 22,000 for the first time on Wednesday, putting an exclamation point on a remarkable year in which the venerable benchmark rocketed more than 20 per cent higher.

What’s driving the gains? Donald Trump claimed much of the credit in a tweet, and it’s true the index of 30 of the biggest U.S. stocks took flight immediately after his election last November. But a more dispassionate analysis suggests that a broad pickup in the global economy is responsible for much of the Dow’s rise.