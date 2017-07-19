Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Jean Coutu Group Chairman Jean Coutu speaks during the company's annual general meeting in Varennes, Que., Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Jean Coutu Group Chairman Jean Coutu speaks during the company's annual general meeting in Varennes, Que., Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Merger or not, patient investors in Jean Coutu will be rewarded Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The tougher things get for Jean Coutu Group Inc., the more it makes sense for the Quebec-based drugstore chain to find a partner – and things are definitely getting tougher.

The latest challenge comes from the Quebec government, which announced that it will slash its spending on generic drugs by about 35 per cent, saving the government $1.5-billion over five years.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular