Join the Globe and Mail’s investment reporter, Jennifer Dowty, in a live chat with Cory O’Krainetz, an equity analyst with Vancouver-based Odlum Brown Ltd., as he highlights the upside potential for several stocks he covers. His coverage list is diverse, providing recommendations on both Canadian and U.S. securities across several sectors. He provides research coverage on the following stocks: BCE Inc. (BCE-T), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP.UN-T), Canadian Utilities Ltd. (CU-T), Fortis Inc. (FTS-T), Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T), Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC-N), Hydro One Ltd. (H-T), National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV-N), Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T), ShawCor Ltd. (SCL-T), Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T), TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH-N), and Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY-N).Report Typo/Error
Follow @jennifer_dowtyon Twitter: